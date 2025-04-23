Nidhi Jhunjhunwala shares her leadership goals based on empowerment and social impact

A FICCI FLO member for the past four years, Nidhi Jhunjhunwala is an entrepreneur by profession, a mother of two and a passionate philanthropist. Experienced in leadership roles through her association with various Calcutta-based professional organisations in the past like the Ladies Study Group and Young Presidents’ Organization Kolkata, Nidhi is the incoming chairperson of FICCI FLO Kolkata’s present term (2025-26). As an entrepreneur, her journey in the organisation will be focused on growth, empowerment, skilling and inclusivity. Passionate about supporting and uplifting women in various spheres, she plans to lead by integrating her business acumen with her passion of social impact. A t2 chat with Nidhi as her term begins today:

How has the association with FLO helped you in your journey over the years as a person and professional?

It’s been a journey of immense personal and professional growth. FLO gave me a platform for knowledge sharing, community building and meaningful social service — not just at the grassroots, but also with our members and across various strata. Through this platform, I’ve developed stronger leadership and interpersonal skills, expanded my business network and built lasting relationships.

You have been in leadership roles before with other such organisations. What value will this opportunity add to your leadership journey?

While I’ve had the opportunity to hold leadership roles before, FLO presents a unique challenge and opportunity. This role will allow me to blend purpose with action — to take everything I’ve learned and direct it towards empowering women, creating jobs and contributing to sustainable development. FLO will no doubt add layers of empathy, resilience and vision to my leadership journey.

What is your theme for this year?

My theme for the year is ‘Impossible Possible’. It reflects the power of mindset and collective effort. With the right intent, support system and drive, no goal is too far.

Take us through your goals for FLO.

The vision for this year is centered on facilitating job opportunities, skill development in emerging and traditional fields, and platforms for women to grow — whether as entrepreneurs, professionals or changemakers. Empowerment is at the heart of everything I envision. I look forward to introducing more inclusive and scalable programs in skilling and entrepreneurship. I’d also like to focus on deeper collaborations with industry and government to widen our reach and resources.

What are the challenges you are looking forward to addressing during your tenure?

One of the key challenges will be translating our vision into actionable outcomes — especially when it comes to reaching women across diverse backgrounds and creating measurable impact.

What is your most memorable moment during your association with FLO?

The friendships I’ve made and bringing together strength, laughter and learning. It has brought together a diverse group of women who support each other unconditionally —something truly rare and special.

As a mother of two, how are you planning to balance work and home?

Balancing work and home is always a dynamic process. My family has always been my anchor and their support makes everything possible. With better planning, delegation and prioritisation, I hope to give both my roles the attention and love they deserve.

You are passionate about philanthropy and business with a social impact. How do you plan to integrate this passion with your new role at FLO?

Philanthropy and social impact are at the core of who I am, and they will naturally reflect in everything I do at FLO. I hope to create programs that not only help women grow their businesses but also encourage them to give back to the community. It’s about creating a circle of upliftment— where growth and giving go hand in hand.