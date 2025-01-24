Devour street food items at Bambaiwala, a CG Block eatery

Everyone loves street food, but many are deterred by the lack of hygiene out there. Enter Bambaiwala, a CG Block eatery, where you can devour typical street food items, from Pao Bhaji to Pani Puri, all in a spacious, air-conditioned and comfortable environment.

Despite the name, the fare isn’t limited to Mumbai street food. The restaurant offers a multi-cuisine experience, focusing exclusively on vegetarian fare. “Being a Marwari, I know how important it is for Marwari and Gujarati families to dine at places that serve only vegetarian food. Salt Lake lacks vegetarian outlets that do justice to this cuisine, so we decided to enter the market,” says Pratik Agarwal, a partner at Bambaiwala who also runs the pub Sabka Club in Topsia.

Mumbai cuisine is synonymous with Vada Pao, and head chef Bibhas Bhattacharya is betting big on his homemade garlic chutney and red chutney made of peanuts, dry coconut, and chilli that is served with the Vada Pao (Rs 209). “I have decades of experience, including in Mumbai, where I learnt to create this authentic taste,” he explains.

The Pao Bhaji and Chole Bhature have started drawing repeat customers, as have the Pani Puris. “Our Pani Puri is different from Calcutta Phuchka since it also has a sweet component. We are offering two kinds of water — tamarind water for a tangy taste and a concoction of mint, coriander, and gondhoraj lemon for a sweet taste,” Bhattacharya adds.

Another Maharashtrian favourite on offer is the Dabeli (Rs 230). “This snack has pao (bread) smeared with a thick paste of ingredients like peanuts, capsicum, and potatoes. The edges are garnished with bhujia and pomegranates, lending an overall sweet, spicy, and tangy taste,” the chef promises.

For the main course, opt from North Indian, Chinese, or Italian fare. The Kuber Kulcha (Rs 314) indeed conceals a “khazana” inside baby naans. “They are stuffed with cheese and fried garlic before being placed in the tandoor. Take a bite and the cheese melts in your mouth,” assures Bhattacharya. The dish is served with Dal Makhni.

Other must-try items are American Corn Salt N Pepper, where corn is dusted with flour and cornflour before being fried for crispiness; Hara Bhara Kebab, a dish of green peas, palak and potatoes, and the time tested Chinese Bhel. But it is the Dahi Ke Kebab (Rs 314) that should not be missed. For this, hung curd is combined with sugar and cardamom, then mixed with breadcrumbs and butter to create a thick mixture that is shaped into flat rounds and cooked on a pan.

There are pizzas, pastas, and numerous options for broccoli lovers such as Cream of Broccoli Soup and Malai Broccoli, a creamy tandoor item.

Three sizzlers are available across cuisines: the Indian sizzler features Jeera Rice, Kashmiri Alu Dum, Paneer Tikka Masala, and sauteed vegetables; the Chinese sizzler includes both noodles and fried rice served with gravy, Chilli Paneer, and French fries; while the Italian sizzler serves Penne Pasta in red sauce, Spaghetti in white sauce accompanied by Cheese Balls. All three cost Rs 524.

Every dish, by the way, has a Jain option available where even condiments like ketchup are prepared without onion or garlic. And beverages include milkshakes and cola floats to mocktails and freshly-squeezed juices.

Bambaiwala accommodates 76 diners and its interiors have been designed by Pratik’s wife Pallavi, an interior designer. The space has been divided into distinct zones each of which has its own look — from tiles to walls and upholstery. “Usually vegetarian places look dull but we wanted our restaurant to look as bright as a cafe,” remarks Pratik.

Acknowledging the challenges of car parking in the residential area, they are also providing valet services.