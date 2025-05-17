Catchy beats

KCC Offstage, organised by the Kolkata Centre for Creativity, featured the Bengali band, Borno Anonyo. The band members, Satyaki Banerjee, an eminent folk artist and music composer, Nabamita, Rajarshi, Dibyokamal, Bumpy and Premjit, were introduced to the audience by Nabarun Bose who also curated the event. The first presentation was an original number, “Laaley laal”, which saw Nabamita guiding the audience through the sequence of beats and the latter reciprocating with claps as Banerjee’s vocal renditions lifted the ambience.

The band also performed songs portraying human emotions by Rabindranath Tagore and Goutam Chattopadhyay. With the recitation of the poem, “Ghorer Moddhe Khancha” — it depicts the contrast between nature in rural areas and the smoke-covered urban sky — the band brilliantly performed Tagore’s “Aaj dhaner khete”. The active participation of the audience in the end highlighted the off-stage essence of the programme.