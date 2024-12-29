Be kind, rewind! Look back at 2024 with these Instagram reel ideas

The countdown to bid farewell to 2024 is on. And, as we get ready to welcome 2025, it is time to look back to the year that was. Throwback reels are trending on Instagram. Instagrammers are sharing a compilation of their best moments, lessons learnt and resolutions, all in a reel. If you, too, are planning to share a lookback reel for 2024, here are some ideas My Kolkata picked for this edition of Reels of the Week.

Twelve months, 12 photos

Rewind time and watch what every month of the year was like. Pick out the best-captured photo or video from each of the 12 months and put them together in a reel. Pick an audio and let it sync. Take reference from @navneettbrar’s recent reel and make your own. Remember to add the name of the month on every frame.

Recap in a minute

If your phone gallery is running out of space, you definitely have had a happening year. Wouldn’t it be good to rewind and relive those moments? With this reel idea by @clicksofniks, you can recap the year in a minute. The reel shows you a montage of all the special events. Make sure to not miss any of your moments in your reel. Pick a trending audio or your favourite song and take a cue from the reel below.





Memories with your loved ones

Went on trips with your loved ones this year or partied with your friends making memories for a lifetime? It’s time to show gratitude to all those who made your year special. With this reel, you can bring together all the fun and meaningful memories and say thank you to the special ones who are stepping into 2025 with you. @swarikaandaditya has made a cute reel and we can’t help but get inspired.





Things 2024 taught us

As we step into a new year, we want to take all the positivity with us. We want to remember all the lessons learnt and work on them. We will have all have resolutions, and we’ll keep some and some we’ll not. If 2024 has taught you anything, then this reel idea is for you. You can share them and see how many of your followers relate. See the reel by @ridergirlvishakha.





Moving to 2025 with…

Not just the new lessons learnt, but all the good things and achievements you gathered this year are worth remembering. Whether it’s a new friend you made or a new place you explored, share them all in a reel. See this reel by @glory0250 where they have put all their special experiences of 2024. Take everything good from 2024 into 2025 and caption it, ‘Good vibes only’.



