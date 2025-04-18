Alfa Network’s new chair, Ritika Karnani, shares her plans for the tenure

Ritika Karnani, proprietor of Capture Photos and Films, a photography and videography firm, F&B director of the Karnani Group and the force behind popular spots like The Grid, The Almond and Caldera joined Alfa Network three years back as she resonated with the ethos of the organisation. After being a part of the sub-committee and then the committee, Ritika is now the Chair, all set to contribute, collaborate, adapt and create something meaningful. t2 caught up with her on what’s in store. Excerpts.

Congratulations! What made you say ‘yes’ to the role?

Honestly, I was really surprised when I was asked because it wasn’t something I saw coming. I felt genuinely honoured, but my first instinct was to say no because I had so much going on. But after some reflection and a few conversations, I was really excited to take it up. Alfa has always been a space where entrepreneurs can connect on a real peer-to-peer level, and there is this comfort and genuineness that is awesome. The more I thought about it, the more excited I became. I’m really glad I said yes; it’s a chance to learn so much and be a part of Alfa’s legacy.

What are you expecting the year to be like?

I do think every time a woman takes on a role in spaces like this, it naturally comes with a bit more visibility. I don’t see it as pressure, though, more as an opportunity. What this role really means to me is a chance to contribute to an organisation that’s been incredibly meaningful and successful in its journey, and also to make others feel the same sense of connection, support and inspiration that I’ve found in Alfa.

You are succeeding Rohan Ganeriwala. Are there any tips he shared with you?

Rohan’s been an incredible Chair: thoughtful, consistent and deeply committed to Alfa. One thing he told me that really stuck was to just be myself and trust the community. This role isn’t about doing everything, but about doing the right things with the right intention. That really resonated with me. I also know that Rohan will always have my back, and that means a lot. And honestly, knowing the kind of support that exists within Alfa from him and from the entire organisation gives me a lot of confidence stepping into this role.

My committee and subcommittees has also been incredible. They’ve shown up with energy, ideas and a real sense of ownership. It’s honestly made me feel like I’m not doing this alone, and I’m really grateful for that.

What are some of your long-term and short-term goals?

In the short term, my focus is on creating high-quality, engaging events, learning sessions with great speakers, unique experiences you won’t do elsewhere and fun socials that always have that little extra something. I want every interaction with Alfa to spark excitement and offer real value, whether it’s through learning, connection or just a great time.

In the long-term, my goal is to keep building a strong, close-knit community where members feel seen, supported and constantly inspired. I want to do things a bit differently, push the envelope, bring fresh ideas and create moments that really stay with people.

What are the areas of improvement?

I don’t think there’s any major area that’s been left untouched. The past Chairs have done a fantastic job shaping Alfa into the dynamic organisation it is today.

What’s the theme this year?

Our theme this year is SEE: Synergy, Empower, Experience. I’m looking at how we can bring a renewed sense of energy and creativity into the mix. One area I’m especially keen on is encouraging more active participation from Alfa women. I’d love to create the right spaces and platforms for them to shine. It’s all about making Alfa feel even more inclusive, vibrant and full of possibility.

Who are some of the key guests?

We’re kicking things off with none other than Shashi Tharoor, someone who brings intellect, wit and a wealth of perspective to any room. Following that, we have Matthew Hayden, whose journey from cricket legend to motivational speaker is incredibly inspiring.

Our first social event is going to be a blast: the Alfa Afro Beats evening, where members will be coming together to play the djembe. It’s something totally different, high energy and a great way to connect through rhythm and fun.

Beyond that, we have a few real-life experiential learning events coming up, ones that push you out of your comfort zone and help you test your potential. We are also doing the ice therapy in June. This unique session will help you break mental barriers, boost focus and build a deeper connection with yourself. But I won’t reveal too much just yet; some things are better as surprises. The goal is to curate a mix across all genres. Whether your interest is in learning, creativity, adventure or just a great conversation, there’ll be something in it for you.

What is your plan for membership?

We currently have 102 members, including spouses, and we do plan to take on a couple more this year. But we want to make sure we maintain the essence of what makes Alfa. It’s not just about numbers, it’s about the energy, the vibe and the kind of people we bring in. We’re focused on quality, shared values and a sense of belonging. That’s what keeps the community strong and meaningful.

Shubham Karnani of YI is your brother-in-law, Prattiik Jalan of YLF is your brother. What does a get-together look like when you have so many Chairs at home?

It’s actually quite amazing. We didn’t plan it, but somehow all three of us ended up as Chairs around the same time. Before I said yes, I did speak to both Shubham and Prattiik, and we had some great conversations. It’s a really exciting time for all of us, and yes, we do bounce ideas off each other. The energy is fun, supportive and definitely healthy.

There’s no sense of competition at all. In fact, it’s the opposite. We’re all contributing to our respective platforms in our own ways. Each of us brings our own personality and style to how we do things, and that’s what makes it special. It’s nice to have that kind of understanding and encouragement.

Gaurav (Karnani), your husband has always been vocal about your involvement with The Grid. Is Gaurav is inspiring you to channel ideas or offering suggestions now that you’re heading Alfa this session?

Gaurav has always been my biggest supporter and also my biggest critic. He’s constantly pushed me to be better and to grow into the best version of myself. When he trusted me with The Grid and then The Almond, I had zero experience in the F&B industry, but his belief in me gave me the confidence to step up, learn and make it my own. Now with Alfa, it’s no different. He’s always full of suggestions and ideas. Some I take, some I debate, but he’s definitely been a sounding board and a constant source of encouragement. His way of thinking, especially when it comes to creating things, has definitely influenced how I’m approaching this role. I owe a lot of what I’ve been able to do with the kind of support he’s always shown me.

Lastly, as an Alfa member, what has been the biggest learning?

I think my biggest learning is happening right now. Stepping into this role, I’m doing things I never imagined I’d be doing. It has pushed me out of my comfort zone in the best way. And every small achievement, no matter how tiny, feels like a moment of pride. It’s a great journey to be on.