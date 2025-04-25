MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
A fun day out with furry friends at Pet Fiesta 2025 organised by New Town Business Club

It was a celebration for pet dogs as they are and a day for their families to come together and enjoy

Brinda Sarkar Published 25.04.25, 09:23 AM
Moments and special attractions from the event Pictures by Brinda Sarkar

It did not matter if a Lab had a bite fault or if a Great Dane’s ears were not cropped. This was not a show that measured conformity to breed standards. It was a celebration for pet dogs as they are and a day for their families to come together and enjoy.

New Town Business Club organised Pet Fiesta 2025 at the Clock Tower skating rink, with fun, frolic and laughter.

“This is the fifth year of this fiesta and we had nearly 60 entries,” said Ashit Kumar Das, general manager of the club. “People are busy throughout the year, sometimes even handing over their dogs to walkers for park visits. We wanted them to come here and let the dogs meet, greet and socialise. If they are well socialised, they can be taken anywhere.” A resident of Salt Lake’s EE Block, Das does not have pets himself but loves them all the same. Here are some head-turners from the show:

