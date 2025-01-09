Jharkhand on high alert after confirmation of HMPV in other states, equipped to handle emergency

Jharkhand is on high alert after the confirmation of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases in Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

On Wednesday, Jharkhand’s additional chief secretary (health), Ajoy Kumar Singh, said that a meeting with civil surgeons of all the 24 districts was held on Tuesday wherein they were issued necessary advice to deal with “any eventualities” arising out of HMPV cases.

He however said that there is no need to panic under any circumstances in the state.

Singh told The Telegraph: “We have asked all the civil surgeons to create awareness amongst masses about preventive steps against contracting HMPV virus (a form of respiratory virus) and also augmenting oxygen supported beds at all hospitals (both private and government) and ensuring oxygen supply is functional. However, we would like to stress that this is not a novel virus like Covid and there is no need to panic at all. The state is ready to handle any eventualities.”

Singh also informed that the authorities at the state’s largest government hospital, Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), and Jamshedpur-based MGM Medical College and Hospital have been asked to start testing samples at their microbiology labs for HMPV suspected cases from Wednesday.

“Both RIMS and MGM Medical College and Hospital have the facility for testing HMPV cases along with testing kits and samples of high risk groups (children and elderly with COPD and respiratory problems) and those having very low level of oxygen level will be sent from different districts for testing at these two centres,” said Singh.

Health officials said that all preparations are being made under the guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research and an advisory has been issued for general masses especially of wearing masks in crowded areas, using sanitisers and cleaning hands frequently.

Some common symptoms of HMPV are cough, cold, fever, sore throat and weakness.

On Tuesday evening, Jharkhand health minister Dr Irfan Ansari stressed that the state is fully prepared to handle any health emergency.

“Currently, there is no immediate concern regarding the HMPV virus, as it does not pose an immediate threat to the population,” he said.