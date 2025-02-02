Yogi Adityanath hiding Mahakumbh stampede death toll: RJD chief Lalu Prasad

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad has accused the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government of concealing the actual number of deaths in the stampede at the Mahakumbh on Wednesday.

“There have been several deaths from Bihar alone. The Uttar Pradesh government is hiding the death figures. A large number of devotees have died (in the stampede). Such officials and people in power should at least be afraid of God,” Lalu said in a Facebook post.

According to official figures, 30 people were killed and at least 60 injured in the stampede on Mauni Amavasya. Around seven of the deceased were from Bihar. Several devotees are still said to be missing.

The Opposition parties have alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government is suppressing the toll and demanded transparency and fixing of responsibility for the stampede. Lalu’s allegations added fuel to the demand for a probe into the “mishandling” of the tragedy.

Lalu’s son and leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, urged the Bihar and Uttar Pradesh governments to provide compensation to the next of kin of the deceased and ensure that the bodies reached their native places in Bihar on time.

Though the Uttar Pradesh government has ordered a judicial probe into the Mahakumbh stampede, it is yet to respond to Lalu’s allegations.

In his first visit to the Mahakumbh after the stampede, Adityanath on Saturday praised the saints for “acting with such restraint” that day as he took a veiled potshot at political opponents, saying they had tried to besmirch the glory of the mega event so that it “becomes a matter of great global embarrassment”.

