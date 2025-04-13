MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 13 April 2025

Yogi accuses Congress of denying Ambedkar last rites, calls out 1976 Constitution tweak

The chief minister made this assertion while addressing a workshop held under 'Bharat Ratna' Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Samman Samaroh in Lucknow

PTI Published 13.04.25, 03:36 PM
Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath File picture

Accusing the Congress of disrespecting Dr B R Ambedkar, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday alleged that the grand old party denied the architect of the Indian Constitution a memorial and did not allow his last rites to take place in the national capital.

The chief minister made this assertion while addressing a workshop held under 'Bharat Ratna' Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Samman Samaroh in Lucknow.

ADVERTISEMENT

"First they (apparently pointing towards the Congress) made Babasaheb Ambedkar lose the elections. After his 'mahaparinirvaan', they did not allow his last rites to be performed in Delhi. The Congress also did not allow his memorial to come up," said Adityanath.

"In 1976, they brought an amendment in the Constitution and inserted a word against which Babasaheb had himself given arguments," he added.

The last rites of Dr Ambedkar, who died at his home in Delhi on December 6, 1956, were performed according to Buddhist traditions. His cremation took place at Chaitya Bhoomi in Maharashtra's Mumbai city.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Kapil Sibal slams ED action in Herald case, says BJP is ‘father of dictatorship’

Sibal, who was a Union minister during the UPA 1 and UPA 2 governments, quit the Congress in May 2022 and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma reacts on his way to pavilion after his dismissal during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal, in Hyderabad, Saturday, April 12, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

Losing four back to back matches was very tough. I wanted to break that losing streak

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT