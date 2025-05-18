Would prefer going to hell than Pakistan, says Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar

At the launch of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut’s new book Narkatla Swarg in Mumbai, legendary Bollywood lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar shared how, over the years, he has faced backlash from people due to his outspoken nature.

Akhtar described how he faces abuse from both Hindu and Muslim extremists. He remarked, "People from both sides abuse me. It's not one-sided. I would be very ungrateful if I don't admit that there are people who also appreciate me. Many support me, praise me, and encourage me. But this is also true: the extremists from this side also abuse me, and the extremists from that side also abuse. This is the reality," he said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

“One group calls me a Kaafir, telling me I’ll go to hell. The other calls me a Jihadi, asking me to go to Pakistan. If my only choices are hell or Pakistan, I’d rather choose hell,” he added.

His remarks came amid heightened India-Pakistan tensions following Operation Sindoor, India’s recent missile strike targeting terror camps in Pakistan after a deadly attack in Pahalgam.

Recently, Akhtar had urged the central government to take strict action against Pakistan for their alleged connections to the Pahalgam attack.

He had said, as per ANI, "This has happened not just once but several times. I request that the Central Government take immediate steps. A few crackers on the border will not work. Take a solid step now. Do something so that the mad Army chief there (Pakistan), no sensible person can make a speech like he does."

Akhtar served as a Rajya Sabha member from March 22, 2010 to March 21, 2016. He was nominated to the Upper House of Parliament by the then President Pratibha Patil.