Women pay first when police face political pressure, says Naveen Patnaik on Odisha crime surge

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday took to X to criticise what he called a “disturbing wave of crimes against women” gripping Odisha under the BJP-led government.

“Today’s news about rape in Jajpur, gangrape in Jagatsinghpur and Malkangiri and sexual assault in Puri … deeply saddens and horrifies all of us,” Patnaik wrote. “Both in cities and villages, the streets have become increasingly unsafe for women--in broad daylight and night. A young student heading to school or college or returning from tutorial classes cannot be sure of her safety. Danger now lurks in everyday normal places.”

Patnaik blamed a breakdown in police accountability due to political interference, saying, “This surge in sexual assaults reflects a troubling erosion of law enforcement. When the various ranks of the police face interference and political pressure, accountability weakens, and women and girls pay the price first.”

Patnaik also pointed out that the US government last month issued a Level 2 travel advisory for its citizens, listing Odisha among six Indian states requiring special permission for travel beyond capital cities. “While the state has seen a decline in Maoist activity and there is minimal terrorism, this inclusion likely reflects concerns over rising crimes against women,” Patnaik noted.

The former Chief Minister warned that without urgent and decisive police action backed by political will, the problem would only deepen. “The political leadership must realise that allowing interference of local party leaders in police stations will only normalise violence across the state, especially gender-based violence,” Patnaik said.

He accused the BJP government of failing to restore law and order and protect women across Odisha.

Patnaik’s remarks followed multiple incidents of crime against women reported over the last week.

In Jajpur district, three men, including a hockey coach and two former coaches, were arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old trainee.

The girl, who had been training at the Jajpur hockey stadium for two years, was allegedly abducted on July 3 by the trio while returning home and raped at a lodge. “We have arrested one hockey coach and two former coaches. One of them has raped the girl, and the two others assisted him in the crime,” said Jajpur Superintendent of Police Yashpratap Shrimal.

On Monday evening, in Jagatsinghpur, an 18 year old was kidnapped by two men while returning home with her mother and a friend from a birthday party. One of the accused dragged her to a farmland and raped her, while the friend managed to escape.

The girl returned home bleeding and was hospitalised. “An accused has been arrested, and the searches are underway to catch the other one,” said senior police officer Bhawani Shankar Udgata.

In Malkangiri, a minor girl went missing after attending a birthday party on Tuesday. Locals found her near a highway late at night with a truck driver, who was detained by the police. Her mother later filed a rape complaint. The case has been registered under the IPC and POCSO Act, and a medical examination is pending.

Also on Tuesday, a group of six drunk men harassed three sisters returning from a visit to the Jagannath temple in Puri.

The assailants allegedly made obscene remarks, tried to pull their dupattas, and attempted to snatch mobile phones and a purse. Family members who rushed to the scene managed to catch two of the attackers. “A police team has been formed to nab the four accused who are on the run,” said Puri SP Pinak Mishra.

Patnaik also wrote about the order that the Ravenshaw University in Cuttack issued, and later withdrew, banning women from staying on campus after 5:30 PM.

The directive drew backlash as an example of victim-blaming and failure to address the root cause of crimes against women.

“It punished women instead of targeting the real problem,” Patnaik said in his post, referring to the order.

The former Odisha CM reaffirmed his party’s commitment to the issue: “BJD will continue to raise its voice for the protection of our mothers and sisters in every forum.”