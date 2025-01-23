MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Woman missing in Hyderabad; husband claims to have killed wife, chopped and boiled her body parts in pressure cooker

The woman had been reported missing about a week ago, and her parents had lodged a complaint with the police

PTI Published 23.01.25, 10:36 AM
Representational image. Shutterstock picture.

A 35-year-old woman is suspected to have been murdered by her husband, who claims he dismembered her body and boiled the parts in a pressure cooker. The claims are being verified, police said on Wednesday.

The man, who has been taken into custody, alleged that he disposed of the body parts in a lake after boiling them, they said.

The woman had been reported missing about a week ago, and her parents had lodged a complaint with the police.

The suspect, a former army personnel, is currently employed as a security guard.

The man is suspected of having perpetrated the crime after an argument with his wife, and full details will come to light during the investigation, police added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Hyderabad Murder Case
