Woman injured at Delhi airport after ‘Air India denies wheelchair’, in ICU

What was meant to be a routine flight for an 82-year-old woman became a distressing ordeal at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. The elderly woman, a widow of a decorated Lieutenant General, had arranged for a wheelchair through Air India for her Delhi-to-Bengaluru flight on March 4. However, upon arrival at Terminal 3, no wheelchair was allegedly provided despite several requests.

Her granddaughter, Paraul Kanwar, shared their harrowing experience in a post on X that has gone viral. "We tried for almost an hour, requesting airline staff, airport help desk, alternate airline staff from IndiGo (who incidentally had a free wheelchair but won’t share)," Kanwar wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

With no assistance available, the frail woman attempted to walk across three parking lanes, supported by a family member. Eventually, exhaustion took over, and near the Air India premium economy counter, she collapsed, unable to continue.

Despite the alarming situation, Kanwar claimed that Air India staff did not come forward to help. Even after her grandmother fell and was visibly injured, with bleeding from her lip and head, no first aid was provided she wrote.

"We requested someone to help get first aid - no help. Expectation from Air India staff was for the family member to go to the medical inspection room and get medical aid," Kanwar said in her post.

It was only after some time that a wheelchair was made available, and the woman was hurriedly boarded onto the flight. "Finally, the wheelchair arrived, and she was promptly boarded without a proper checkup with a bleeding lip and injury to her head and nose," Kanwar added.

"On flight crew did help with ice packs and called ahead to Bangalore airport for medical aid, where she was seen by a doctor and given 2 stitches," Kanwar stated.

After arriving in Bengaluru, the woman’s condition worsened. The family rushed her to a hospital, where she was admitted to the ICU for observation due to fears of potential brain bleeds.

Kanwar shared the emotional toll it has taken on the family: “Today, I sit here typing this from the ICU. She has been here 2 days under observation for potential brain bleeds. My mother and father watch as doctors pump her with medication, and her left side loses strength. From where we stand, it’s a long road ahead of pain and recovery which she did not deserve.”

The family has filed formal complaints with both the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Air India. However, they remain uncertain about whether the airline will face any serious repercussions.

Kanwar also posted before-and-after images of her grandmother, showing the stark contrast between the joyful woman at a family wedding just a day before and her fragile condition in the ICU.

Following the public outcry, Air India issued a response on X, expressing concern over the incident and wishing the woman a speedy recovery. "Dear Ms. Kanwar, we are concerned to note this and wish Ms. Pasricha a speedy recovery. We’d like to connect with you over a call in this regard and request you share your contact number and a convenient time via DM," the airline wrote.

In another message, they added, "Dear Ms. Kanwar, we sincerely wish your grandmother a speedy recovery. We are actively working on the concern and assure you that we will share the complete details at the earliest." However, Kanwar was unimpressed with the airline's generic response, demanding a thorough investigation before any outreach or resolution.

The Telegraph Online has contacted Air India for a statement. If and when they respond, this report will be updated.