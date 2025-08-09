MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
MP school principal faces heat over K for Kaba, M for Masjid charts; probe underway

The principal admitted her "inadvertent" mistake, stating that one or two such books with mixed Urdu-Hindi multiplication tables had reached students

PTI Published 09.08.25, 07:33 PM
Representational imaghe File picture

A controversy erupted in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district after the principal of a convent school allegedly distributed alphabet charts with Islamic references, prompting the education department to launch an inquiry, officials said on Saturday.

They said Baby Convent School principal IA Qureshi allegedly handed Hindi alphabet charts mentioning 'Ka' for Kaba, 'Ma' for Masjid and 'Na' for Namaz to students.

Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad staged a protest on Friday and gheraoed Qureshi.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Pratibha Sharma said police personnel brought the situation under control.

"The matter is related to the education department and referred to the district education officer (DEO)," Sharma said.

DEO D D Rajak said an investigation is being conducted into the allegations.

"As per the Education department's guidelines, study material containing religious symbols of any particular faith cannot be taught in schools," he added.

Principal Qureshi admitted her "inadvertent" mistake, stating that one or two such books with mixed Urdu-Hindi multiplication tables had reached students.

She claimed the charts of alphabets were sourced from Bhopal and, due to the seller's error, three to four such items, generally used in madrasas, were included.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

