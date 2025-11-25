Who will take responsibility for BLO suicides? Tamil Nadu minister blames SIR stress

Tamil Nadu Minister S Regupathy claimed on Tuesday that the hasty implementation of SIR has caused mental stress to BLOs, and 50 per cent of the enumeration forms are yet to be returned by voters.

With the December 4 deadline fast approaching, the Booth Level Officers would be pressured to complete the Special Intensive Revision exercise faster, he said and alleged that many people in the districts have not received the enumeration forms.

"Now the SIR work has been intensified as the deadline is nearing. Due to work-related mental agony, five BLOs have already committed suicide in many states. Who will take responsibility for the suicides of BLOs?" Regupathy, who held the Courts, Prisons and Natural Resources portfolio, asked.

Speaking to reporters here, the Minister said taking into account the practical difficulties in carrying out SIR, the DMK government had suggested carrying out the massive exercise post polls, stretching to two or three months.

"As per information received from the districts, 50 per cent of the enumeration forms have not been returned to the Election Commission. Also, the forms have not reached the people in several villages where the houses lay scattered," Regupathy said.

This only indicated that the electoral rolls updation work can't be completed in 30 days. "Our objective is: not a single person should lose the voting right. That's why we suggested having this exercise after the polls, but they wanted it now and are implementing it in haste," he said.

After completing the SIR work, the Anganwadi workers have to return to Anganwadis to resume their regular work. "Imagine the extent of pressure these workers would undergo if they were made to work ceaselessly," Regupathy pointed out.