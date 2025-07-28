‘What is wrong with IIT Kharagpur’: Supreme Court expresses concern over student suicides, seeks detailed response

The Supreme Court on Monday raised serious concerns over the spate of student suicides at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur and Sharda University, asking whether the institutions had addressed the growing mental health crisis on their campuses.

“What is wrong with IIT KGP? Why are students committing suicide? Have you given a thought to it?” a bench of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan asked, reported Bar and Bench.

ADVERTISEMENT

The top court is hearing a suo motu case concerning student suicides across higher educational institutions.

The bench was informed that IIT Kharagpur has established a ten-member committee and a twelve-member counselling centre to identify and assist students facing mental health challenges.

"Most students don't want to reveal their problems. The counselling centre works in different ways and is available 24x7 through a dedicated phone line," said senior advocate M.R. Shamshad, representing the institute.

The suicide of a fourth-year mechanical engineering student at IIT Kharagpur was found dead in his hostel room on July 18, marked the fourth unnatural death at the institute in just seven months.

Senior advocate Aparna Bhat, acting as Amicus Curiae, submitted a report to the top court on the investigations into the IIT Kharagpur and Sharda University incidents. She noted that the institute lodged a police complaint within 30 minutes of learning about the suicide, and the investigation is ongoing.

The apex court was also told about the suicide of a dental student at Sharda University in Greater Noida, who left behind a note naming two individuals allegedly responsible for her death.

"Why didn’t the university management immediately inform the police and her parents? Why did the father have to lodge the FIR?" Justice Pardiwala asked Sharda University’s counsel, Senior advocate Shyam Divan.

Bhat confirmed that the named individuals in the suicide note have since been arrested.

“We are informed that so far as the incident at Sharda University is concerned, the FIR was lodged by the father of the deceased and the investigation is in progress. Let it proceed in accordance with law. So far as the IIT Kharagpur case is concerned, the management filed a complaint within 30 minutes, which was converted into an FIR. The investigation is also in progress. Let both proceed expeditiously and in the right direction,” the apex court observed in its order.

The bench also took note of a suicide at IIT Delhi on June 4, where no FIR has yet been registered, and directed that the issue be taken up with the Amicus Curiae.

The apex court had earlier issued guidelines mandating the prompt registration of FIRs and formed a National Task Force (NTF), led by former Supreme Court judge Justice S. Ravindra Bhat, to investigate and recommend measures to address student mental health concerns and prevent suicides.

The case will be heard again in four weeks.