MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 19 May 2025

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee to begin tour of northern districts in Bengal

During the visit, the CM will attend a series of meetings, including one with industrialists

PTI Published 19.05.25, 09:41 AM
Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee TTO

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will begin her tour of the northern districts of the state on Monday, officials said.

During the visit, Banerjee will attend a series of meetings, including one with industrialists, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She will reach the Bagdogra airport near Siliguri in the evening. Soon after arriving in the city, she will chair her first meeting, they added.

She will stay the night at Uttarkanya, the state government's branch secretariat. On Tuesday, she will attend a programme at the Fulbari Videocon Ground, and on Wednesday, she will chair an administrative review meeting with the officers of the northern districts.

Top officers of Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur, and Malda districts will attend the meeting.

She will return to Kolkata on Thursday, officials said.

Security has been beefed up across Siliguri, the state's second largest city, in view of the CM's visit, they said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Mamata Banerjee North Bengal
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Two faces on Sindoor face: Ashoka University professor in cuffs, BJP minister spared

A minister in Madhya Pradesh whose communally loaded comment on Colonel Qureshi prompted a high court directive for an FIR continues to be spared 'coercive action' despite the Supreme Court refusing to protect him from any
Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai during the State Lawyers Conference organised by Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa, in Mumbai, Sunday, May 18, 2025
Quote left Quote right

Constitution is supreme, its pillars must work together. Bulldozer justice can’t override law

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT