We hit 9 terror targets in Pakistan with precision in Operation Sindoor, missed none: NSA Ajit Doval

'The precision was to the point where India knew who was where and the entire operation lasted hardly 23 minutes past 1 am on May 7'

PTI Published 11.07.25, 01:28 PM
Ajit Doval

Ajit Doval PTI

India hit nine terror targets crisscrossing Pakistan with precision and missed none of them, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval said on Friday, taking pride in India's capability and technological abilities in neutralising the threats from across the border.

The precision was to the point where India knew who was where and the entire operation lasted hardly 23 minutes past 1 am on May 7, he said.

"Thereafter, they said Pakistan did this and so on. Can you tell me of one image or photograph that shows any damage to India?" Doval asked while speaking at the 62nd convocation ceremony of the IIT Madras.

