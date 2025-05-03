We are now like living corpses: Pahalgam shawl seller’s act of courage brings fame, not relief

In the aftermath of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Sajad Ahmad Bhat, a local shawl seller, was among the first to reach the site and help evacuate tourists. He was seen carrying an injured tourist on his back to safety. The video spread across social media. But fame, for Sajad, hasn’t brought relief, it has brought disruption.

“Yes, we are back to sell shawls. We have come here after eight days to sell shawls at Selfie Point. Otherwise, we used to sell shawls at Dhanoveli. We came here because there are no tourists there,” the shawl seller said.

ADVERTISEMENT

But even at Selfie Point, he says, the footfall is grim. “No, there are zero tourists here.”

"Yes, people are recognising me. It is difficult now that the video has gone viral. People are recognising me. I am not able to work properly now. Some people come and take photos, some take videos. They asked me to give an interview. What can I do? I have to give an interview. I have to give an interview for the message that I have to convey to people,” he said.

The incident has brought attention and some respect, he acknowledged. “People respect me. Some people came to help me. They made a video and uploaded it. I did not know about it. I came to know about your video at 6 or 7 in the evening.”

But respect doesn’t bring back tourists. “How can life change? When tourists come, our lives will change. Our business will run. We are now like living corpses. No, my work is not going well.”

His new visibility has also brought investigative scrutiny.

“Police called me for interrogation. I have to cooperate. They have their own duties. I went for interrogation for a day. Then I came back home. Everyone has to go for interrogation. At least 100-150 shopkeepers have to go for interrogation.”

The atmosphere in Pahalgam remains tense. The attack scared tourists away, drying up the flow of customers. Yet, Sajad continues to show up every day. “I have to cooperate with the government agencies. I have to cooperate with the local people. I have to cooperate with the shopkeepers.”

Bhat expects both India and Pakistan to cooperate and solve the Kashmir issue.

"The government and the big administration should understand that both countries should sit at the same table and solve this problem permanently. Whoever is coming, they should cooperate with each other to solve the problem of the people of Kashmir. We are the ones who are suffering. Even if we go to other cities, our sisters go there to study. They also have to face the torture there."

"We are all our own. We are all Indians. Then why are they punishing us again and again?” Bhat asks. He hopes someone listens to him.