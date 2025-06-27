Water instead of diesel? 19 vehicles in MP CM convoy break down, pump sealed

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s convoy had to be towed on Friday after 19 vehicles were reportedly filled with water instead of diesel from a petrol pump in Ratlam district.

The incident occurred as the convoy was en route from Indore to Ratlam, where CM Yadav was scheduled to attend an event on Friday, PTI reported.

A video on X showed one of the drivers recounting the chain of events: the vehicles were supposed to join the CM’s convoy that day, but after refuelling at the petrol pump in Ratlam, several SUVs began stalling on the highway.

“The issue began with one or two vehicles, but soon all of them came to a halt,” said Shubham Verma, a driver from the convoy. “We had filled over 350 litres of diesel from a local petrol pump. When we confronted the staff, they denied any possibility of contamination. But a local resident showed us a bottle filled from the same pump—it had visible layers of diesel and water.”

The petrol pump staff dismissed concerns about fuel quality. Following the breakdowns and complaints from the convoy team, authorities were alerted and dispatched to the site. A preliminary investigation revealed that the diesel supplied was adulterated—mixed nearly halfway with water.

"The convoy was coming from Indore and the vehicles were going to be added to CM Mohan Yadav's convoy today," said one of the drivers. "After the petrol pump branch in Ratlam filled, which was diesel, some of the cars from the convoy stopped on the highway."

The food and civil supplies department collected fuel samples after the complaint. Tests confirmed the presence of water in the diesel.

"We are investigating the matter. We cannot specify the exact quantity of water at this stage, but we are checking the stock and will submit a detailed report to the Ratlam Collector," said Anand Gole, an officer. The petrol pump has been sealed.

Officials from the local administration are now scrutinising the fuel stock and reviewing the pump’s sales records. The petrol pump’s sales officer refused to comment, saying he was “not authorised” to speak.

Despite the disruption, a replacement fleet was arranged from Indore, and CM Yadav’s visit proceeded as planned.