Watch: Briefing on India’s predawn strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan and PoK

The armed forces are holding a briefing on Operation Sindoor, the daring predawn strikes on nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir that were a pointed retaliation to the brazen massacre in Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

The defence ministry said the mission was aimed squarely at terrorist infrastructure believed to be behind the planning and execution of attacks on Indian soil.

“A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed,” the ministry of defence said in a statement early on Wednesday.

Following the precision strikes, India reached out to several world capitals and briefed senior officials about its anti-terror actions against Pakistan.

National security advisor Ajit Doval spoke to the US NSA and Secretary of State Marco Rubio and briefed him on the actions taken.

The Opposition has hailed the armed forces for their action in one voice, and kin of the Pahalgam massacre victims have said that the attack on terrorist camps and infrastructure has given them some succour.

Aishanya Dwivedi, widow of Pahalgam victim Shubham Dwivedi, told a TV channel: “It will not end the pain, nothing can heal this, but, yes, those 26 lives will now rest in peace.

“Now we as families know that our dear ones did not die in vain,” she added. They have done something that will perhaps now deter terrorists from killing us again. Shubham has gone, but tomorrow some other Shubham will not go.”