Vizag-bound Air India Express flight returns to Bengaluru airport over technical glitch

The flight, which took off at 10 am, circled over Bengaluru before returning to the airport from where it had originally departed

PTI Published 25.01.25, 02:59 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image File

An Air India Express flight traveling from Bengaluru to Visakhapatnam on Saturday returned to the airport here due to a technical issue, airport officials said.

Airport officials clarified that there was no emergency landing and said, "The flight returned due to technical issues, but there was no emergency landing." However, there was no immediate response from the airlines.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

