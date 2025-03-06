Kohli to Tendulkar to Sadhguru, celebs praise Ambani’s Vantara, online roast follows

Narendra Modi’s much-publicised trip to inaugurate the Ambanis’ “animal rescue and rehabilitation centre” Vantara is being lauded by many A–lister celebrities in India spanning from films to sports and industry, while not-so-well-known social media users are asking pointed questions about the facility in Gujarat.

Shah Rukh Khan, whose one line in Jawaan “baap baap hota hai” was lauded by his fans as a big slap on the establishment that had hounded his son in a drug case, got schooled by a social media user for his lavish praise of Anant Ambani’s animal centre.

“Animals deserve love, and they need protection and care… for their health & that of our planet. PM @narendramodi’s presence at Vantara reinforces the importance of this. The purity of a person's heart is directly proportional to their love for animals. Vantara and Anant’s commitment of providing a sanctuary to unfortunate animals is a testament to that. Keep it up Beta!!,” SRK wrote on his ‘X’ handle.

Quoting the post, the user, Avantika Tewari, reminded Khan about the difference between conversation and a private collection of wildlife.

“Vantara is not conservation; it’s enclosure. Forests become carbon credits, animals become biodiversity units, and land becomes carbon offsets – not life to be preserved, but capital to be accumulated what is conserved isn’t nature – it’s nature as capital,” she wrote.

SRK’s colleague in the Hindi film industry, Ajay Devgn, described Vantara as a safe haven for wild animals.

“A safe haven for our wildlife, a step towards a kinder world. Vantara is not just a sanctuary, it’s a statement… one that speaks of love, responsibility and care. PM Narendra Modi’s presence at the inauguration speaks volumes about the importance of such initiatives. Proud of you Anant for leading this.”

Spiritual entrepreneur Sadhguru shared memories of his own visit.

“I’ve travelled all over the world and been to every kind of zoo but I must say there isn’t another place like Vantara- a visionary approach to Life. This is an extreme display of human compassion and care, run by the best hands, hearts and minds from all over the world. This is a very deep understanding of the inclusive nature of Existence, where human life is not separate from other Life on the planet. Everyone must visit Vantara and experience this phenomenal effort offered with true concern for Life. Best Wishes & Blessings to all involved in the making & running of Vantara,” Sadhguru wrote.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra also joined in the singing of paeans.

“Having visited Vantara myself, I echo the sentiments of PM Narendra Modi; the level of care and expertise that Anant Ambani has put together at Vantara is truly impressive and cutting edge. It is heartening to see animals that have experienced such misfortune find a safe and nurturing home,” Mahindra wrote.

In between their practice sessions for the upcoming Champions Trophy final scheduled for next Sunday, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya – both of whom payed crucial knocks in the semi-final match against Australia – found time to praise the efforts of Ambani and Modi.

“Anant Ambani and his entire team at Vantara are making a remarkable difference in wildlife welfare. Their dedication to rescue, rehabilitation, and conservation is shaping a more sustainable and compassionate ecosystem,” wrote Kohli.

All-rounder Pandya was as economical with words as he is with his bowling.

“What a moment and what a wonderful facility! Kudos to the Vantara team,” posted Pandya.

Delhi AAP secretary and former World Bank official Reena Gupta explained to the Delhi boy Kohli why Vantara was not a good example for wildlife conservation.

“Sorry Kohli, Vantara is not a good example of wildlife conservation – in fact there are media reports that wildlife laws have been broken in transportation of animals and creation of a private zoo,” wrote Gupta.

Anil T. Prabhakar, a photographer, asked industrialist Mahindra: “Can you clarify whether the animals in Vantara are bought or rescued? From what I know, all the animals in that zoo were purchased by Anant, some from poachers and traders. Animals do not require human care unless they have been affected by poaching or habitat destruction, such as wildfires. Typically, rehabilitation centers rescue animals, provide medical treatment for a while, and then release them back into the wild. Does Vantara follow this approach, or are the animals kept in captivity for life?”.

Prabhakar added: “I’m particularly curious about how they acquired an orangutan, as I am closely involved in its conservation. Indonesian law strictly prohibits the trade of orangutans to other countries. Was it purchased from traders or poachers? Because Vantara has no legal authority to rescue orangutans from Indonesia. I genuinely want to understand the motive behind this so-called rehabilitation and rescue center.”

Stand-up comedian Kajol Srinivasan asked about the menu offered at Vantara: “Is Vantara a veg zoo? The elephants may enjoy khichdi and juice - they are herbivores. But do the lions have Litti Chokha? Do the crocodiles eat chana masala? Or do they disrespectfully eat meat?”

A day before Modi’s visit to Gujarat, state forest minister Mulubhai Bera had informed the Assembly that 286 lions including 143 cubs, and 456 leopards including 140 cubs had died in the state in 2023 and 2024.

The information was shared a day after Modi went on a lion safari at the Gir wildlife sanctuary on World Wildlife Day.

“Vantara is a filthily rich man's passion project, his own private zoo where animals are held captive and exploited to entertain other filthy rich people. Nothing more. It's sadism, not preservation,” wrote Prapthi of University of Nottingham, UK.

Responding to a user’s question on the possibility of wildlife laws being violated, she replied: “Absolutely. The Wildlife Act has been diluted by the current regime since 2021. Zero transparency on compliance with wildlife laws regarding the lifecycle of wild animals.”

A Congress worker from Delhi shared a screenshot of a purported RTI response, adding: “As per RTI, Vantara is not officially recognized as a zoo and keeping wild animals caged in a private premises is a clear violation of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.”

Gujarati satirist-writer Urvish Kothari suggested Vantara should open a branch in Manipur, a state that Modi has not visited since it erupted in violence

Another writer, who goes by the name Sangitanamby, compared the Vantara-praise flood to the lavish wedding of its owner, Anant.

“The Ambanis are doing a Radhika Anant shaadi on Vantara too. Muscling every celeb to post about it and getting the PM as a model for it too. This private zoo which is illegal for every other citizen in the country to have,” she wrote.

Some of the netizens spoke about Amethi’s Mohammad Arif, who was booked under the Wildlife Act for nursing to health a Sarus crane he had rescued the previous year. The forest department officials of Uttar Pradesh’s BJP government later took the bird to the Kanpur zoo.

“Arif nurses a wounded Sarus.. govt storms in, snatches it, & lectures him on wildlife laws. Anant Ambani cages a jungle in Vantara.. govt bows, calls it “conservation”. One law for the poor, none for the rich.. especially if he's named Arif. Justice is the real endangered species,” wrote a user.

Some users also posted links to an article by Himal South Asian magazine from Nepal, headlined: “The costs of Reliance’s wildlife ambitions.”

The article said: “Led by Anant Ambani and supported by the Indian government, Reliance’s effort to shelter abused elephants has transmuted into an enormous wildlife centre – raising concerns over the sourcing of some animals as well as over India’s wildlife management.”

Another user sarcastically posted, " It's not a private Zoo, its a 'rescue & rehab' center where Exotic animals from 'All over the world' applied for rescue & rehabilitation, as it had spare capacity after rescuing all the troubled animals from India. Did I say rescue & rehab enough times?"