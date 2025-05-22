Viksit Bharat tag needs $30 trillion economy: India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant

India’s G20 Sherpa and former CEO of NITI Aayog, Amitabh Kant, said India needs to grow from $4 trillion to $30 trillion-plus economy to achieve the goal of “Viksit Bharat”, which means India has to increase its GDP by nine per cent, per capita income by eight per cent and manufacturing by 16 per cent.

Kant, who visited Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur on Tuesday, engaged in an insightful interaction with the faculty, students and staff members of IIM Sambalpur and discussed various aspects of global transformation and India’s evolving role in it and how India had to face global challenges and development of artificial intelligence and quantum computing. “The IITs and IIMs have a significant role to play to make India a Viskit Bharat in 2047. Similarly, for India’s growth and development, IIM Sambalpur has to play a major role,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He encouraged the faculty members to mentor and prepare students to give meaningful contribution in India’s future growth. He also highlighted the strategic importance of the region, noting that it is a major driver of India’s economic growth in terms of aluminum and power production which provides a huge impact to India’s economic growth.

While admiring the campus infrastructure, Kant said: “In this era of rapid economic development, having a premier institution like IIM in Sambalpur is immensely valuable. You all faculty members and students are lucky to be a part of this wonderful institution.”

While praising the campus, he said: “I’ve visited almost all IITs and IIMs but I must say IIM Sambalpur has a fascinating campus, its architecture is very unique and truly sustainable, a model not just for Odisha, but for the entire country.”

IIM Sambalpur director Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal said: “It is an honour to host Amitabh Kant at our campus. His appreciation of the infrastructure of IIM Sambalpur is deeply encouraging, and his interaction with the students and faculty members has left them inspired. IIM Sambalpur is committed to building a vibrant ecosystem for academic excellence, innovation, and nation-building.”

Honour for KIIT founder

The City University of New York has named a newly established research institute after Odisha educationist Dr Achyuta Samanta. The institute, titled Achyuta Samanta India Initiative CUNY Crest Institute (ASIICCI), was inaugurated on Tuesday in New York.

“The inauguration took place in the presence of academicians and dignitaries from the US. This is the first time a research institute in the US has been named after an Indian. The institute will support research by American students on Odisha’s art and heritage. It will also focus on Dr Samanta’s work in education and tribal development,” said a release issued by the KIIT.