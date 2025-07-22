Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar makes shock exit hours after House duty, cites health issues

In a stunning and perplexing turn, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned after closing an active day as Rajya Sabha Chairman on the opening day of the monsoon session of Parliament.

Dhankhar cited health issues. Just 11 days ago, he had publicly declared that he would “retire at the right time in August 2027, subject to divine intervention”.

An invitation alert circulated by the Press Information Bureau at 3.53pm stated that the Vice-President was scheduled to travel to Jaipur on Wednesday, indicating that the decision to resign was last-minute.

Dhankhar’s resignation created ripples in political circles, with senior Congress MP Jairam Ramesh saying it was both shocking and inexplicable.

“I was with him alongside a number of other MPs till around 5pm today and had spoken to him over the phone at 7.30pm. No doubt Mr Dhankar has to give topmost priority to his health. But clearly there is far more to his totally unexpected resignation than meets the eye. This is not the time for speculation though…. He had fixed a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee tomorrow at 1pm. He was also to make some major announcements related to the judiciary tomorrow,” Ramesh posted on X in Hindi.

Earlier in the day, Dhankhar had taken up the Opposition notice for the impeachment of Justice Yashwant Varma even as the government had indicated a preference for moving it in the Lok Sabha where over 145 MPs had signed the notice and submitted it to the Speaker.

In his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu, Dhankhar said: “To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hearby resign as the Vice-President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution.”

He had a little over two years left of his five-year term, which began in August 2022. Dhankhar had recently undergone angioplasty in AIIMS Delhi but remained active till Monday afternoon.

There was no word from Rashtrapati Bhavan on whether the resignation has been accepted.Neither the government nor the BJP reacted to the development.

It was not clear whether Dhankhar would continue to discharge his duties as the presiding officer of the Rajya Sabha till his resignation is accepted, although the Upper House has a DeputyChairman in Harivansh who can step in.

The development now warrants a fresh election for the post of Vice-President. The Vice-President is elected by an Electoral College, which consists of the members (both elected and nominated) of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

In his resignation letter, Dhankhar said: “I extend my deepest gratitude to Your Excellency — the Hon’ble President of India — for her unwaveringsupport and the soothing wonderful working relationship we maintained during my tenure.”

He also thanked the Prime Minister, council of ministers and MPs. “The warmth, trust, andaffection I have received from all theHon’ble Members of Parliament would ever be cherished at and embedded in mymemory.”