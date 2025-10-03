MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Friday, 03 October 2025

Veteran journalist TJS George, famed for incisive 'Point of View' column and satire, dies at 97

He was the Editorial Advisor of The New Indian Express.

PTI Published 03.10.25, 08:26 PM
T J S George.

T J S George. X/@@siddaramaiah

Renowned journalist and author Thayil Jacob Sony George, popularly known as T J S George, passed away at a private hospital here on Friday.

He was 97.

A Padma Bhushan awardee, George was widely respected for his incisive writings, often marked by satire and sarcasm. He was the Editorial Advisor of The New Indian Express and earned fame for his widely read weekly column, Point of View, which he wrote for 25 years until 2022, continuing till the age of 94.

Hailing from Kerala, George spent most of his life in Bengaluru.

He is survived by children, Sheba Thayil and author-poet Jeet Thayil.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

