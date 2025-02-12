Veg Speaker a 'fish out of water in Bharat': BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy's revelation for Om Birla

A question on fish in the Lok Sabha prompted Speaker Om Birla to say he was a “vegetarian”, only to be obliquely told by a BJP MP that he was in a minority in “Bharat”.

“Hon. Speaker Sir, this is a big question of national interest,” seven-term BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy said as the Question Hour began on Tuesday. “Every question is of national interest,” Birla said to chuckles in the House.

“I don’t know whether you eat fish or not,” Rudy, the MP from Saran in Bihar, said. “Main nahin khata, main vegetarian hoon” (I don’t eat fish, I am a vegetarian),” Birla smiled and said, prompting more laughter.

“Lekin adhyaksh mahoday, Bharat ke 140 crore ki janta mein se 95 crore janta machhli khati hai (But, Speaker Sir, out of 140 crore people in India, 95 crore eat fish),” Rudy said, stressing that he gave the figure as many would not have been aware of it.

The BJP MP told the House that there were nearly one crore fishermen in the country.

“...I want to tell you that Bihar has the largest number of people from the fishing community. It is 40 lakh,” he said, adding that he was quoting from a parliamentary standing committee report.

Rudy proceeded to tell the vegetarian Speaker that “very good quality fish” was found in Bihar’s Chambal river. “I have no knowledge,” Birla replied, to which some MPs laughed and some added that the Chambal was famed for crocodiles.

Birla urged Rudy to ask his question.

Rudy said the central and the state governments had a scheme to financially support the fishing community during three months of no fishing when the fish breed. “There has been zero disbursement during 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25. I want to ask why Bihar’s fishermen did not get the benefit of this scheme?” he asked.

This put fisheries and animal husbandry minister Rajiv Ranjan aka Lalan Singh in a tough spot. Like Rudy, Singh is from Bihar. He is a JDU MP.

Singh began by hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, quoting a record increase in fish production since 2014. Finally, he acknowledged failure in giving financial aid to fishermen, citing gaps and adding he would try to address them.

“Sir, the minister answered but did not answer my question. No issues. I can understand that there is a problem…,” Rudy said, underlining that the scheme was flawed as it needed contributions from beneficiaries, which was tough on poor fishermen.