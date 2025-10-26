Kandar village in Uttarakhand limits women to minimal gold jewellery for social events

A small village in Uttarakhand has taken a big step towards bridging the gap between the haves and the have-nots, albeit in a symbolic way.

The villagers of Kandar under Chakrata tehsil of Dehradun district have passed a resolution to wear minimum gold on social occasions. It has been decided that women would wear only a mangalsutra, a pair of earrings and a nose ring during festivals or celebrations at home or in the village. Those violating the rule will be fined ₹50,000.

Located 85km north of state capital Dehradun, Kandar is a picturesque village of only 270 residents that attracts tourists who love trekking and skiing.

Saran Singh, an elderly villager who was present at the meeting held on Friday, said: "We have noticed that some poor people take loans from the rich villagers to buy jewellery for their daughters' marriage and are unable to repay the money. Such a habit is pushing people into penury."

Villager Bhagat Singh Rawat said the habit of wearing gold and other precious jewellery widens the psychological and emotional divide between the rich and the poor. "We don’t want this to happen in our village. Everybody is equal here,” he said.

The women of the village have welcomed this decision. "Some people who flaunt their gold jewellery have a false air of superiority. Some women feel insecure about their social status in their presence. It is an unfortunate situation. The decision taken by the elders is extremely good,” said Varsha Devi, 30.

Tulsa Singh, 55, said the residents of Kandar village had already started following the new rule. "A mangalsutra, a pair of earrings and a nose ring are enough to get ready for any social occasion. The uniformity would look great.”