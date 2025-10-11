MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 11 October 2025

US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor meets PM Modi, calls India ‘great friend

Gor, said he had a great series of meetings, including with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

PTI Published 11.10.25, 08:26 PM
Sergio Gor and Narendra Modi

Sergio Gor and Narendra Modi X/@sidhant

The US greatly values its relationship with India, US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor said on Saturday night after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gor, who arrived in New Delhi on Friday, said he had a great series of meetings, including with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I had an incredible meeting with Prime Minister Modi. We discussed bilateral issues, including defence, trade and technology," he said after meeting the prime minister.

Also Read

"We also discussed the importance of critical minerals," he said.

The US greatly values its relationship with India, Gor said, adding President Donald Trump considers PM Modi as a great and personal friend.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Narendra Modi United States
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Bihar politics hots up: JDU welcomes Nitish critic, Kishor warns Tejashwi, NDA denies cracks

Poll fever rises with political manoeuvres, shouts and whispers of dissent, and vows of surprises in upcoming Assembly elections
Gautam Gambhir
Quote left Quote right

I don't think that in my coaching tenure, I can ever forget defeat against New Zealand

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT