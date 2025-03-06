Uproar in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly against BJP ‘traitor’ tag on 1931 ‘martyrs’

The leader of the Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Sunil Sharma of the BJP, kicked up a storm on Wednesday by calling the 1931 “martyrs” traitors and declaring the region as “Maharaja’s state”.

The comments Sharma made inside and outside the Assembly were similar. In the House, his comments triggered a fierce slogan-shouting between the Treasury and the Opposition, prompting the Speaker to expunge the “derogatory remarks”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP legislators staged a walkout from the Assembly to protest against the Speaker’s decision. Sharma continued his tirade against the Kashmiri victims of the 1931 firing by Dogra troops after the walkout, calling those who died “anti-nationals” who were killed for rebelling against Maharaja Hari Singh’s rule.

“We are sitting in Maharaj’s state, enjoying Maharaja’s state,” Sharma said, justifying the firing on protesters on July 13, 1931, that left 22 Kashmiri Muslims dead. The killings marked the beginning of a larger agitation against Dogra rulers.

Outside the Assembly, Sharma said the protesters had rebelled against the Maharaja but were declared “martyrs”.

“We treat them as traitors. They call the appellation derogatory. We are proud of our ideology. We are proud of Maharaja Hari Singh. Those who raised their voices against him will never be treated as martyrs,” he said.

The controversy erupted after PDP legislator Waheed-ur-Rehman Para demanded the restoration of the public holidays on July 13 and December 5, the birth anniversary of National Conference founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah.

“Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a popular government after a long spell, with a significant voter turnout,” Para said.

“When discussing budget and vision, it is crucial to recognise the facts about those martyred in the process of saving democracy, those who gave their lives on July 13 while fighting against monarchy.”

Both holidays were scrapped by the LG’s administration. Instead, the administration declared a holiday on the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh.

The ruling NC legislators raised slogans in favour of the martyrs. They were supported by CPM member M.Y. Tarigami and Congress leader Nizamuddin Bhat.