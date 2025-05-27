University of Liverpool gets UGC nod to open Bangalore campus, fourth foreign university in India

The University of Liverpool has become the fourth foreign higher educational institution to take a step towards setting up a campus in India.

Higher education regulator University Grants Commission (UGC) on Monday issued a letter of intent (LoI) to the UK-based university to set up a campus in Bengaluru.

The letter issued under the UGC (Setting Up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India) Regulations means the university is expected to set up the campus within two years.

The University of Southampton has set up a campus in Gurgaon under the

same regulations.

At an event on the handing over of the letter, education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said 15 foreign universities would come to India this academic year.

The university is scheduled to welcome its inaugural cohort of undergraduate and postgraduate students in August 2026, a release issued by the Press Information Bureau said. It will initially offer programmes in business management, accounting and finance, computer science, and biomedical sciences.

At present, the state governments have fee-fixing committees to decide the fees of professional colleges in India. However, the UGC regulations allow the FHEIs to evolve their admission process and criteria to admit students, and decide the fee structure, salary structure, and other conditions of service for

appointing faculty.

Australia’s Deakin University and University of Wollongong (UOW) have campuses at GIFT City in Gujarat.