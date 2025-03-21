MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 21 March 2025

Union junior home minister's nephew killed in gunfight over tap water dispute

Incident occurred at Jagatpur village in Bhagalpur district as a result of a dispute on fetching water from a tap installed under state's 'Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal' scheme

Dev Raj Published 21.03.25, 05:34 AM
The police at the site where Nityanand Rai’s nephews shot each other

The police at the site where Nityanand Rai’s nephews shot each other Picture by Sanjay Choudhary

A firing between the nephews of Union junior home minister Nityanand Rai in Bihar’s Bhagalpur left one of them dead, while the other and their mother were seriously injured on Thursday.

The incident that occurred at Jagatpur village in Bhagalpur district was a result of a dispute on fetching water from a tap installed under the state government’s “Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal” scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vishwajeet Yadav alias Vikal and Jaijeet Yadav – the two nephews of Rai – got into an argument over a pail of water from the tap that was installed outside their house.

“As the altercation turned violent, Vishwajeet suddenly pulled out a pistol and fired at his brother Jaijeet, who snatched the firearm and fired back at him. Their mother, Heena Devi, was also hit by a bullet while trying to intervene,” said a police officer.

Other family members and villagers rushed them to a nearby hospital where Vishwajeet was declared dead while Jaijeet was undergoing treatment under police custody. His condition is said to be critical.

A forensic team collected evidence from the spot.

RELATED TOPICS

Gunfight Death Nityanand Rai Bihar
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

US court halts deportation of Indian researcher accused of ties to Hamas

The order is to remain in effect until lifted by the court, according to the three-paragraph order by U.S. District Judge Patricia Giles in Alexandria, Virginia
Photo Icon
Quote left Quote right

Attempts being made to malign my image. We will put forth our side in court (in Disha Sailan case)

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT