MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 25 August 2025

Dalit hatred ingrained in BJP-RSS, says Congress after Insta post calls Opposition 'Chuhras'

‘We will file a case under appropriate sections against this shameful act’, says Pawan Khera in response to saffron party’s Bihar units social media post on Vote Adhikar Yatra

Our Web Desk Published 25.08.25, 04:42 PM

TTO Graphics

Congress on Monday accused the Bihar BJP of using casteist slur to malign Opposition leaders after a video posted on the BJP’s Instagram handle referred to them as a “herd of Chuhras.”

The video includes clips from the ongoing Voter Adhikar Yatra, led by Congress MP and leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav.

ADVERTISEMENT

“‘Chuhra’ is a casteist slur,” Congress leader Pawan Khera said, noting its roots in “Shudra,” one of the four varnas in the Indian caste hierarchy. The party accused the BJP of using the term to humiliate Dalits and Opposition leaders.

“In fact, this is the ideology of BJP-RSS — hatred towards Dalits is ingrained in its DNA, which inevitably comes out from time to time,” the chairman of the AICC media and publicity department wrote.

Khera added that the Constitution framed by BR Ambedkar serves as “a strong shield against the ideology of BJP and RSS” and warned that “no attack on the dignity and honor of the Dalit community will be tolerated.”

Congress also announced plans to take legal action. “We will file a case under appropriate sections against this shameful act,” the statement said.

The Bihar BJP has not responded to the allegations as of Monday evening.

The 1,300-km yatra was launched on August 17 from Sasaram. It will cover more than 20 districts over a period of 16 days, and conclude with a rally in Patna on September 1.

Also Read

RELATED TOPICS

Pawan Khera Manusmriti Congress Rahul Gandhi Bihar Polls
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Digvijay Singh tries to clear the air on why Jyotiraditya Scindia shunned Congress to join BJP

‘My misfortune… will always be accused of things I am not guilty of,’ says Congress veteran about episode that had led to the return of the BJP to power in Madhya Pradesh
Quote left Quote right

This is Yogi Adityanath govt. An encounter should be done. If not, we will sit on hunger strike

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT