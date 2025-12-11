Unesco tag for Deepavali after Durga Puja cheer: Efforts on to nominate Chhath

Deepavali was “inscribed” on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity at the 20th session of the Unesco Intergovernmental Committee here on Wednesday.

In recent years, Nawrouz (2024), a Central Asian festival celebrated by Parsis in India as well, Garba of Gujarat (2023) and Durga Puja in Calcutta (2021) have been inscribed on the list — an equivalent of the Unesco World Heritage List that recognises sites and areas of historical importance.

As soon as the announcement was made from the stage at the conference tent at the Red Fort, traditional dancers and musicians from several states trooped into the hall and began performing in front of the gathering. Dozens of officials wearing Rajasthani safa turbans waved miniature Tricolours.

Dhunuchi dancers from Bengal performed next to the stage without the burning coals owing to the event’s safety protocols. Chhattisgarh’s Gedi dancers performed on stilts, drawing delegates from other countries out of their seats to watch them.

Union culture minister Gajendra Shekhawat told the gathering: “We must ensure Deepavali remains a living heritage, not a memory trapped in time. Our children must know why we light a lamp, not just how we light it. They must know that Deepavali is a festival of Ram Rajya, that is good governance.... Jai Hind! Bharat Mata Ki Jai! Raja Ramchandra Bhagwan Ki Jai.”

India has begun the process for the Chhath festival to be nominated to the list in 2027.

Delegates of other countries who greeted Shekhawat were presented with diyas in satin pouches. Thai delegates presented him Nora beads, used in costumes for the eponymous dance drama that is also on the intangible heritage list.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X: "For us, Deepavali is very closely linked to our culture and ethos. It is the soul of our civilisation. It personifies illumination and righteousness. The addition of Deepavali to the UNESCO Intangible Heritage List will contribute to the festival’s global popularity even further. May the ideals of Prabhu Shri Ram keep guiding us for eternity."

The Unesco tag gives traditional cultural practices international visibility and ensures that governments present periodical reports on safeguarding the heritage.

Tim Curtis, director and representative of Unesco’s Regional Office for South Asia, said in a statement: “Deepavali is more than just a festival — it is deeply rooted in Indian culture, and celebrated across India and all around the world. It unites people across India and the global diaspora. This inscription is a recognition for all people who keep this heritage alive — the elders who safeguard and pass on this knowledge and young people who carry it forward with creativity and pride.”