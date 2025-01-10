MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Underworld don Chhota Rajan taken to AIIMS for nose surgery

The surgery was advised by the doctors and he is likely to be brought back to Tihar Jail after his operation, said a senior prison officer

PTI Published 10.01.25, 03:16 PM
Chhota Rajan

Chhota Rajan Wikipedia

Underworld don Chhota Rajan was taken to AIIMS here for a medical surgery, prison officials said on Friday.

The officials said he was taken to AIIMS on Thursday for a minor nose operation.

The surgery was advised by the doctors and he is likely to be brought back to Tihar Jail after his operation, said a senior prison officer.

He will be kept in the prison hospital under doctors' observation.

Security has been tightened in and around the hospital as a precautionary measure. Meanwhile, hospital sources said that he is admitted in an old private ward under the ENT Department.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

