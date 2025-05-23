Ukrainian drone strike on Moscow airport force DMK MP Kanimozhi's flight to circle dangerously mid-air for hours

The flight carrying an Indian MP delegation to Moscow led by DMK leader Kanimozhi had to circle in the sky for sometime due to a drone attack but the aircraft later landed safely.

The flight carrying a delegation of Indian parliamentarians, among other passengers, had an arrival delay of around 40 minutes on Thursday, after a brief shutdown of airports in the Russian capital following a barrage of overnight drone strikes, people familiar with the matter said.

Kanimozhi was leading the delegation of MPs deputed by the Centre as part of an international outreach post Operation Sindoor, a military offensive aimed at terror launch pads in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

Sources close to Kanimozhi, a Lok Sabha member, said the flight had to circle mid-air .

"It circled in the air and later landed and there was a delay of 45 minutes. She (Kanimozhi) landed safely," sources close to Kanimozhi said here on Friday.

At the Domodedovo International Airport, Kanimozhi and members of her team were received by Indian Ambassador Vinay Kumar and other officials.

Russian authorities said 153 flights were impacted due to what they called "temporary flight restrictions".

The Russian capital had become the target of dozens of Ukrainian drone attacks forcing closure of all airports, the people cited above said.

Some of the flights were diverted to different airports, it is learnt.

There is no official statement by Russian authorities on the specific reasons for the flight delays.

The Indian delegation is in Moscow as part of New Delhi's global diplomatic outreach to highlight its zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and expose Pakistan's alleged links to cross-border terror activities.

