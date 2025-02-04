MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Ukrainian actor Armen Ataine, arrested in Torres investment scam, possessed fake birth certificate: Police

Armen Ataine, arrested last week, was remanded in 14-day judicial custody by a court on Monday after his police custody

PTI Published 04.02.25, 03:27 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image TTO graphics

Ukrainian actor Armen Ataine, arrested in the Torres investment scam, possessed a fake birth certificate and made a false claim of being an Indian national, Mumbai Police has told a court here.

The actor, arrested last week, was remanded in 14-day judicial custody by a court here on Monday after his police custody ended. The police did not seek an extension of his custody but said they would apply for fresh remand if the need arose.

During the investigation, Ataine claimed that he was an Indian national and produced a birth certificate, Aadhaar card, driving license and other documents, the remand note submitted by the police said.

Also Read

"Upon inspection of the documents, suspicion arose regarding the birth certificate, as it was mentioned that it was issued by the F Ward of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Therefore, the said birth certificate was verified with the F Ward, and it was found to be forged," it said.

Platinum Hern Pvt Ltd, owner of Torres jewellery brand, is accused of cheating investors of crores of rupees through a combination of Ponzi and multi-level marketing (MLM) schemes.

Six persons have been arrested in the case until now.

More than 10,800 investors have so far approached the Mumbai police with complaints of being cheated, and the known fraud amount is more than Rs 57 crore, as per officials.

The firm duped them by promising attractive returns on investment, the complainants alleged.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

