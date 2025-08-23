MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
One-horned rhino found dead in Assam’s Pobitora sanctuary; horn intact, cause under probe

The carcass was found by forest guards during patrolling near Tuplung Camp on Friday evening

PTI Published 23.08.25, 03:00 PM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

The carcass of a one-horned rhinoceros was found in the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam, officials said on Saturday.

The carcass was found by forest guards during patrolling near Tuplung Camp on Friday evening, they said.

The horn of the rhinoceros was intact, they said, adding that it was suspected that the animal died of old age.

The horn has been collected for safe custody, an official said.

The post-mortem examination will reveal the actual cause of death, he said.

The 38.85-sq-km sanctuary, with grassland and wetland, has the highest density of rhinoceros.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

