Two youths tied to an electric pole, brutally thrashed by group of assailants in Puri

Boys branded with burning cigarette butts, and forced to drink urine, though police confirm torture, but deny allegation that the two were forced to drink urine

Subhashish Mohanty Published 21.04.25, 05:26 AM
Two boys, including a minor, were tied to an electric pole and brutally thrashed by a group of assailants in Puri district.

They were branded with burning cigarette butts, and were even forced to drink urine. Though the police confirmed the torture, but denied the allegation that the two were forced to drink urine.

The incident occurred at Kotkosang village under Balanga police station in Puri district on Saturday night. The incident took place when the two were returning from attending a socio-cultural programme.

Balanga police said: “They had a previous enmity related to oraganising the socio-cultural event. Many of them were in an inebriated state. While they were returning, the two boys were attacked. However, with the help of locals, they were rescued.”

Superintendent of police, Puri Vinit Agrawal, told The Telegraph: “This is a very unfortunate incident. We have taken it very seriously. We have arrested two people in this connection and forwarded them to the court.”

Missing student

Locals on Sunday staged a protest before the Delanga police station for the its failure to trace Ashribad Sahu, a class VI student, who has been missing from his village Ratnapur, since April 15.

