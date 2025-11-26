MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 26 November 2025

Two UP officials die by suicide as pressure over SIR duties sparks serious concerns

The deaths of a BLO in Gonda and a revenue official in Fatehpur highlight growing anxieties among field staff as families allege denial of leave, intimidation and excessive workload

Piyush Srivastava Published 26.11.25, 07:05 AM
Representational picture

Representational picture

A booth-level officer died by suicide in Gonda, about 120km east of Lucknow, on Tuesday afternoon allegedly because of extreme pressure to complete the SIR exercise.

BLO Vipin Kumar Yadav was an assistant teacher in a government school in Jaitpur and lived in a rented house in Nawabganj. The local administration had deployed him for SIR duty in the Mankapur Assembly segment of the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said he consumed poison. He was taken to Gonda district hospital and then shifted to King George Medical University, Lucknow. He died during treatment.

In a video circulating on social media, a person resembling Yadav is seen blaming his senior officers for forcing him to carry out the SIR work despite his unwillingness to do it.

Priyanka Niranjan, the district magistrate of Gonda, said: “It is an unfortunate incident.” But she didn’t confirm the reason behind Yadav taking the extreme step.

Earlier in the day, Sudhir Kumar, a village-level revenue official assigned to supervise BLOs, died by suicide in Fatehpur when his seniors allegedly refused to grant him leave for his wedding on Wednesday.

A relative of Kumar told reporters: “The officers sent their messengers to his house to threaten him and warn that he would be suspended if he went for his wedding before completing the SIR work.”

RELATED TOPICS

Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Uttar Pradesh Booth Level Officers (BLOs)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

BLO deaths in Bengal: Between the digital divide and the deep blue SIR

Families of the two booth-level officers who died by suicide cite ‘inhuman’ work pressure, poll officials across the state share obstacles they face to register voters
Chief minister Mamata Banerjee at a rally in Bangaon, West Bengal, 25 November, 2025
Quote left Quote right

If EC is genuinely transparent, why is it scared to face just 10 MPs?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT