MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 16 June 2025

Two reputed schools in Mumbai receive e-mails threatening bomb blasts on premises

A police official said a school in Deonar and another in Samta Nagar area received the threatening e-mails, written in English, on Sunday

PTI Published 16.06.25, 10:06 PM
Representational picture

Representational picture Shutterstock

Two reputed schools in Mumbai received e-mails threatening bomb blasts on their premises and other parts of the city, police said on Monday.

After investigations, police declared the threat as a hoax.

ADVERTISEMENT

A police official said a school in Deonar and another in Samta Nagar area received the threatening e-mails, written in English, on Sunday. They threatened to trigger blasts at these institutions and in various parts of Mumbai.

Also Read

Police conducted a thorough investigation but no suspicious object was found.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS. The cyber cell has been tracing the origin of the emails.

On Saturday, a bomb threat was received by the US Consulate in the BKC area, an official added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Email Blasts
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India prepares for largest-ever evacuation as Iran–Israel conflict escalates

Tehran embassy coordinates with local authorities as Israeli strikes near Iranian cities escalate
Photo Icon
Quote left Quote right

A plastic sheet from flew onto overhead electrical line disrupting train services

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT