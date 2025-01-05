MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 05 January 2025

Two persons arrested for 'voyeurism'; college principal among seven booked in Hyderabad

The two arrested individuals were provided accommodation near the girls' hostel washrooms, giving them easy access and posing a serious threat to the privacy and safety of the minor victims, police said

PTI Published 05.01.25, 06:02 PM
Representational picture

Representational picture Shutterstock

Two persons were arrested for alleged voyeurism after some female students at a private engineering college in Medchal, near Hyderabad, accused the cooking staff of recording them in the hostel washrooms, police said on Sunday.

After protests were held at the college over the voyeurism issue on January 1 and 2, a case was registered against seven people, including the two arrested individuals, the principal, director, and chairman of the college.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the complaint of the students, the case was registered at Medchal police station on charges of voyeurism, abetment to commit a crime, and other relevant sections of the IPC, besides the POCSO Act.

Also Read

During the investigation, the police apprehended two persons, both aged 20, who were accused of peeping into the washrooms of the students.

One of them works as a cook's helper, a police official said, adding that they were sent to judicial custody on Saturday.

It has been established that the two accused targeted the hostel girls when they used the washrooms, according to a release from the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

The two arrested individuals were provided accommodation near the girls' hostel washrooms, giving them easy access and posing a serious threat to the privacy and safety of the minor victims, police said.

The girls' hostel wardens displayed negligence when the victims disclosed the incident, intentionally avoiding escalating the matter to the police or the parents of the victims, police added.

The principal, director, and chairman pressured the hostel wardens to contain the exposure of the incident in order to protect the college's reputation but showed no interest in reporting the matter to the relevant authorities, which emboldened and abetted the two arrested individuals to carry out the voyeurism, police said.

The case is under investigation.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Arrest Principal
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy snow brings widespread disruption across United Kingdom, Germany

Many sporting events have already been postponed, but the heavyweight Premier League fixture between Liverpool and Manchester United is still on, though there will be another inspection later
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025
Quote left Quote right

Projects inaugurated by PM Modi result of collaboration between central, Delhi govts

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT