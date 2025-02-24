MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 24 February 2025

Two minor students killed as truck hits their motorcycle in Punjab’s Kapurthala district

The duo was returning to their village on a motorcycle from Kapurthala when the truck coming from the opposite direction hit the two-wheeler

PTI Published 24.02.25, 04:18 PM
Representational image

Representational image File picture.

Two minor students riding a motorcycle were killed on Monday after a truck hit their bike near Nawan village on the Kapurthala-Goindwal road, police said.

The deceased, aged 16 and 13, studied in Class-10 and Class-8, respectively, and hailed from a village in Kapurthala district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The duo was returning to their village on a motorcycle from Kapurthala when the truck coming from the opposite direction hit the two-wheeler.

Police have registered a case against the truck driver who fled from the spot after the accident, officials said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Road Accidents
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

A world where children don’t go to school? For many Indian parents, it’s already here

Driven by a desire for flexibility and personalisation, a small but growing number of educated, urban Indian couples are opting for homeschooling and alternative education platforms for their kids
Virat Kohli plays a shot during a One Day International (ODI) cricket match of the ICC Champions Trophy between India and Pakistan, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai, UAE, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025
Quote left Quote right

Cover drive kind of been my weakness over the years, but I've scored a lot of runs on that shot

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT