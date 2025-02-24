Two minor students killed as truck hits their motorcycle in Punjab’s Kapurthala district

Two minor students riding a motorcycle were killed on Monday after a truck hit their bike near Nawan village on the Kapurthala-Goindwal road, police said.

The deceased, aged 16 and 13, studied in Class-10 and Class-8, respectively, and hailed from a village in Kapurthala district.

The duo was returning to their village on a motorcycle from Kapurthala when the truck coming from the opposite direction hit the two-wheeler.

Police have registered a case against the truck driver who fled from the spot after the accident, officials said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.