J&K: Two militants killed in gunfight, another on as security forces foil Pakistan's infiltration bid

The forces were also locked in a gunfight with militants in Kulgam district of south Kashmir where a commander of a militant group is believed to be hiding

Our Special Correspondent Published 24.04.25, 06:37 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

Security forces on Wednesday dealt a blow to Pakistan’s efforts to push in more militants by foiling an infiltration bid in the Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district and killing two insurgents.

The forces were also locked in a gunfight with militants in Kulgam district of south Kashmir where a commander of a militant group is believed to be hiding.

The twin gunfights came a day after militants killed 25 tourists and a local at a meadow in Pahalgam.

The army’s Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said two to three unidentified militants attempted to infiltrate through the general area of Sarjeevan near Uri Nala.

An official said the attempt was detected and intercepted by alert troops guarding the LoC, leading to
a firefight.

The army said two infiltrators were killed in the heavy exchange of fire. The identities of the militants are yet to be ascertained.

“A large quantity of weapons, ammunition and other war-like stores have been recovered from the terrorists,” the army said.

The counter-infiltration operation is in progress, the army added.

In Kulgam, officials said a team of the army, police and the CRPF were involved in
the gunfight.

