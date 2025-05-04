Two die, another feared trapped under debris after portion of hospital’s corridor collapses in Jamshedpur

Two persons died, while another was feared trapped under debris after a portion of a state-run hospital’s corridor collapsed in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur on Saturday, police said.

A total of 15 people got trapped when the incident took place around 4 pm on the second floor of MGM Hospital’s medicine department in Sakchi area, they said.

Two bodies were recovered from the debris late in the evening and there is a possibility of another person still being inside, Deputy Commissioner of East Singhbhum Ananya Mittal said.

Jharkhand health minister Irfan Ansari said, "We have come on the instructions of the chief minister, our priority is to stand with the families of the deceased. The families of the deceased will be given Rs 5 lakh each as compensation and the injured will be given Rs 50,000. We will take concrete steps to ensure that such an incident does not happen again."

Chief minister Hemant Soren posted on X, "The accident caused by the collapse of a part of a dilapidated building at MGM Hospital in Jamshedpur is extremely unfortunate. May Marang Buru grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved families to bear this moment of grief. A team of senior officials is reaching the spot under the leadership of health minister Mr. @IrfanAnsariMLA ji. Along with this, the minister has been instructed to take appropriate action and make an action plan so that such an incident does not happen again."

Jamshedpur DC Ananya Mittal said, “Around 4 PM, we received information about a section of the corridor collapsing in the MGM building. Our rescue and other teams were immediately rushed to the spot. So far, we’ve accounted for 15 individuals—12 have been identified, 2 bodies have been recovered, and we suspect one more person may still be trapped. Rescue operation is ongoing.”

The rescue operation is underway, he said.

The 12 people, who were earlier rescued from the site, have been provided immediate medical assistance, Mittal said.

A committee has been formed to probe the incident and asked to submit a report in 48 hours, he said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said he has ordered a probe into the mishap. PTI BS RBT

