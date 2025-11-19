Two Colombo-bound flights diverted to Thiruvananthapuram due to bad weather

Two flights arriving from the Middle East were rerouted to the international airport in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday after adverse weather conditions developed over Colombo.

According to a statement from the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TIAL), one of the diverted aircraft was a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul carrying 258 passengers and 10 crew members.

ADVERTISEMENT

The other was a SriLankan Airlines flight from Dammam, Saudi Arabia, with 188 people onboard, including 8 crew members.

TIAL said both flights landed safely at the Thiruvananthapuram airport at around 7 am and later departed for Colombo at 8.38 am and 8.48 am, respectively, once weather conditions improved.