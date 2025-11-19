MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Two Colombo-bound flights diverted to Thiruvananthapuram due to bad weather

Both flights landed safely at the Thiruvananthapuram airport around 7 am and departed for Colombo at 8.38 am and 8.48 am, respectively, after the weather cleared there

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 19.11.25, 09:53 AM
Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd File picture

Two flights arriving from the Middle East were rerouted to the international airport in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday after adverse weather conditions developed over Colombo.

According to a statement from the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TIAL), one of the diverted aircraft was a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul carrying 258 passengers and 10 crew members.

The other was a SriLankan Airlines flight from Dammam, Saudi Arabia, with 188 people onboard, including 8 crew members.

TIAL said both flights landed safely at the Thiruvananthapuram airport at around 7 am and later departed for Colombo at 8.38 am and 8.48 am, respectively, once weather conditions improved.

