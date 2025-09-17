College student raped near Puri beach; two arrested, Naveen Patnaik demands action

Police have arrested two men in connection with the rape of a 19-year-old girl near Baliharchandi temple beach in Puri district, around 25km from Puri town.

Although the crime occurred on Saturday, it came to light only after an FIR was lodged at Bramhagiri police station late on Monday. The victim, a college student, was visiting the beach with her boyfriend when they were accosted. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon around 1.30pm to 2.30pm.

According to the complaint, while the couple was sitting near a casuarina forest patch, two youths confronted them and accused them of indulging in obscene acts. When the couple protested, the attackers tied the boy to a tree and raped the girl. The couple later managed to escape, but the assailants and their friends allegedly chased and assaulted them near a market before fleeing.

The accused also recorded videos of the couple and threatened to make them viral. They snatched ₹2,000 from the victims.

Sub-divisional police officer (Puri-Sadar) Rabi Narayan Bhanja said: “As per the girl’s statement, two people were involved in the rape. The incident took place after the couple refused to pay the money demanded by the accused.” Police said the principal accused was arrested on Tuesday at the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border while attempting to flee.

“The crime scene was recreated on Tuesday, and forensic experts collected evidence. Both accused will be forwarded to court soon,” police added.

Naveen reacts

Former chief minister Naveen Patnaik also expressed anguish on social media, calling the crime a “horrifying pattern of violence against women” and accusing the BJP government in Odisha of failing to ensure women’s safety. He warned that such incidents at popular tourist destinations risk tarnishing Odisha’s image globally and

demanded the “strongest action” to restore women’s confidence.

Former BJD MLA Sanjay Das Burma described the case as a chilling reminder of the June 15 Gopalpur beach gang rape, accusing the state government of failing to provide promised security at tourist spots.