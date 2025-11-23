Centre’s Chandigarh proposal sparks debate, Union home ministry says ‘no final decision taken’

After political leaders across Punjab voiced concern over the Centre’s proposal to place Chandigarh under Article 240 of the Constitution, the Union Home Ministry stepped in to clarify that the move is still under consideration and that no final call has been taken.

Chandigarh is the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana.

According to statements issued on Sunday, the Home Ministry said that the proposal aims to “simplify the central government's law-making process for the Union territory of Chandigarh” and does not intend to alter the traditional administrative arrangement shared with the two states.

“The proposal only to simplify the central government's law-making process for the Union territory of Chandigarh is still under consideration with the central government. No final decision has been taken on this proposal,” the ministry spokesperson said.

Seeking to calm anxieties in Punjab, the statement added that concerns around the territory’s governance were misplaced. “The proposal in no way seeks to alter Chandigarh's governance or administrative structure, nor does it aim to change ‘traditional arrangements between Chandigarh and the states of Punjab or Haryana’.”

The Centre also clarified that it does not plan to introduce any such bill in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament.

“A suitable decision will be taken only after adequate consultations with all stakeholders, keeping in mind the interests of Chandigarh. There is no need for any concern on this matter. The central government has no intention of introducing any Bill to this effect in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament,” it said.

However, a bulletin of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha listed a proposal to bring Chandigarh under Article 240, which allows the president to directly make regulations for Union territories.

If enacted, this could open the way for the appointment of an independent administrator in Chandigarh, similar to past years when the UT had its own chief secretary.

The listing has triggered criticism from the Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal and AAP, all of whom see the move as an attempt to reshape Chandigarh’s status.

Facing questions within his own party’s Punjab unit, state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar said he has sought a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. “I have sought time from the Union home minister for a meeting,” Jakhar told PTI.



He added, “To facilitate the administrative requirements of Chandigarh, the sentiments of Punjab cannot be ignored. Chandigarh is just not a geographical piece. Sentiments of Punjab are attached to it. There should be no ambiguity about it.”

Jakhar later reiterated his stance on X, calling Chandigarh “an integral part of Punjab”.

“Chandigarh is an integral part of Punjab, and the Punjab BJP stands firmly with the interests of the state, whether it is the issue of Chandigarh or the waters of Punjab. Whatever confusion has arisen regarding Chandigarh will be resolved by discussing it with the government. As a Punjabi myself, I assure you that for us, Punjab always comes first,” he wrote.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal also publicly opposed the proposed Constitution Amendment.