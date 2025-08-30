Trump never said it: PIB busts deepfake linking India dam release to Pakistan floods

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has issued a fact check against a viral deepfake video circulating online in which Donald Trump is shown claiming that the floods in Pakistan were caused by India opening its dams in Kashmir.

“The US President has made NO such statement! The original video is from May 30, 2025, and thus, OLD & UNRELATED! Beware of such AI-generated videos shared with the intent to cause confusion and panic. In case you come across any such videos, report them to us,” PIB Fact Check posted.

Trump has repeatedly said that he “solved” the military conflict between India and Pakistan, but he never claimed that Pakistan’s current floods were linked to India’s release of water from dams.

Even as the fake video spread online, Pakistan has been battling severe flooding.

Officials said on Tuesday that more than 150,000 people have been evacuated from villages in Punjab province.

The evacuations follow weeks of relentless monsoon rains that have killed more than 800 people in Pakistan and at least 65 in Indian-administered Kashmir since late June. Authorities warned of “very high to exceptionally high” flooding along the Sutlej, Ravi and Chenab rivers.

The army has been deployed to assist in rescue operations, while relief camps have been set up for displaced families.

According to Reuters, Pakistan’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) confirmed that India had opened all gates of the Thein Dam on the Ravi River and was preparing to release water from the Madhopur Dam. Satellite imagery showed Thein Dam at 97% capacity, raising fears of imminent discharges.

Indian officials told Reuters that warnings were shared with Islamabad on “humanitarian grounds,” citing intense rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir that had already damaged roads, bridges, and homes.

The Associated Press reported that India had formally alerted Pakistan of the danger through diplomatic channels on Monday.

This marked the first direct public communication between the two sides in months. However, the information was not transmitted through the Indus Waters Commission, the body created under the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty because India suspended the mechanism earlier this year following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.