Monday, 01 December 2025

Odisha increases financial aid for temples as government prioritises religious upkeep

Enhanced grants aim to ease operational burdens on thousands of temples while signalling the government’s broader strategy to strengthen heritage support and deepen public outreach

Subhashish Mohanty Published 01.12.25, 07:21 AM
Mohan Charan Majhi

Mohan Charan Majhi File picture

The Mohan Charan Majhi government has enhanced the financial aid provided to temples across Odisha, increasing the total grant amount by 2.5 crore — from 5 crore to 7.5 crore.

Law minister Prithviraj Harichandan disclosed the increase in a written reply in the state Assembly. According to government records, Odisha has more than 18,000 temples, all functioning under the jurisdiction of the endowment commission. Of these, 4,145 temples receive financial grants from the state government to support their day-to-day functioning, including the performance of rituals.

These temples had applied for assistance over the last five years and collectively received 26.50 crore to cover various religious events, rituals and essential operational expenses. “We are hopeful that the enhanced amount will help the temples manage costs related to maintenance,
electricity, rituals and other operational needs,” Harichandan stated.

Ever since the BJP came to power in Odisha, temples have emerged as a key focus area. The government’s first major decision was to open all four gates of the Puri Shree Jagannath Temple, a long-standing demand of devotees. This was followed by the opening of the Ratna Bhandar (the temple treasury) for inspection after decades.

With the BJP having a strong Hindu vote base, the government appears to believe that visible support for temple development and preservation can further consolidate its political standing. The increased funding is being viewed by political observers as part of this broader strategy.

Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi has also visited several prominent shrines, including the famous Ghatagaon Tarini temple in his home district of Keonjhar, announcing initiatives for their development and beautification.

RELATED TOPICS

Odisha Government Mohan Charan Majhi
